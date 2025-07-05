HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) 2025 spring semester Dean’s List recognizes 1,746 undergraduate students for their academic achievements.

Qualifying students sustained an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Domestic students from 19 different U.S. states and international students from 34 different countries were recognized on the PNW 2025 spring semester Dean’s List.

For a full listing of recognized students, visit pnw.edu/deans-list.