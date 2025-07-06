Sunday, July 6, 2025-for more information check out www.lpfair.com
Gates Open at 10am
 
8:30am: 4-H Goat Judging begins (Livestock Arena)
 
9:00am: Horse and Pony Show
 
10:00am -6:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
 
11:00am: Old Time Church Service (School House)
 
11:00am: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
 
12:00: Pioneerland Opens
 
12:00 Story Time with the Queen
 
12:30pm: Queen City Circus (Grandstands)
 
1:00pm: Rabbit Showmanship (Rabbit Barn)
 
2:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
 
4:30pm: 4-H County Bred Steer and Dairy Feeder
Steer Judging Begins (Livestock Arena)
 
5:00pm: Pioneerland Ham and Bean Supper
 
5:00pm: Queen City Circus (Grandstands)
 
4pm-5:30pm Johnny V (Entertainment Tent)
 
6:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
 
6:00pm: 4H SLAM
 
6:30pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
 
7:00pm-9:30pm: Skirt (Entertainment Tent)
 
7:00pm: International Demolition Derby ($15)
 
(Motor Sports Arena)