Sunday, July 6, 2025-for more information check out www.lpfair.com
Gates Open at 10am
8:30am: 4-H Goat Judging begins (Livestock Arena)
9:00am: Horse and Pony Show
10:00am -6:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
11:00am: Old Time Church Service (School House)
11:00am: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
12:00: Pioneerland Opens
12:00 Story Time with the Queen
12:30pm: Queen City Circus (Grandstands)
1:00pm: Rabbit Showmanship (Rabbit Barn)
2:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
4:30pm: 4-H County Bred Steer and Dairy Feeder
Steer Judging Begins (Livestock Arena)
5:00pm: Pioneerland Ham and Bean Supper
5:00pm: Queen City Circus (Grandstands)
4pm-5:30pm Johnny V (Entertainment Tent)
6:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
6:00pm: 4H SLAM
6:30pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
7:00pm-9:30pm: Skirt (Entertainment Tent)
7:00pm: International Demolition Derby ($15)
(Motor Sports Arena)