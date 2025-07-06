Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are investigating an incident that resulted in a father and son drowning in Lake Michigan.

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, conservation officers and Indiana Dunes National Park rangers responded to a report of an active water rescue on the lake near the town of Dune Acres. Conservation officers responded using off-road vehicles and a patrol boat to reach the remote area.

When conservation officers arrived, two men had been removed from the water by a good Samaritan. Conservation officers and rangers boated the men to Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor while performing CPR.

The two men were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The two men were identified as David Meneou, 65, of Joliet, Illinois, and Jameson Meneou, 20, of Lockport, Illinois.

Investigators believe both men were in the water when Jameson went into deep water and began to struggle. David attempted to rescue his son, but he also began to struggle in the deep water.