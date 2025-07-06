LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – On or after Monday, July 7, enforcement of Indiana’s worksite speed control pilot program, known as Safe Zones , will begin in the I-65 work zone between State Road 2 and State Road 10 (mile marker 235-239). Enforcement will also continue in the Clear Path I-465/I-69 construction zone on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Truck-mounted speed timing devices will monitor speeds of passing vehicles. Those traveling 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a violation notice via mail. Penalties will be assessed as follows:

First violation: zero-fine warning

Second violation: $75 civil fine

Third and subsequent violations: $150 civil fine

Enacted by House Enrolled Act 1015 during the 2023 legislative session, the program aims to protect the lives of motorists and road workers by slowing drivers down and reducing crashes in work zones. Collected fines are deposited into the state’s General Fund.

Learn more about Safe Zones and enforcement by watching this short video or visit SafeZonesIN.com.