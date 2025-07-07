Here is your schedule for Monday July 7th for the LAPORTE COUNTY FAIR
TODAY is SENIOR DAY
Monday, July 7, 2025
Gates Open at 10am
Senior Day
9:00am: 4-H Horse and Pony Judging begins (Horse
and Pony Arena)
10am-2pm- Senior Day Booths (FMEC Event
Building)
10:00am Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
10:00am -7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
11:00am: 4-H Rabbit Show (Rabbit Barn)
11:00am: Queen City Circus (Grandstands)
11:00am: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
12:00: Pioneerland Opens
12:00: Story Time with the Queen
1:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
1:00pm: 4-H Sheep Judging begins (Livestock
Arena)
2:00pm: Queen City Circus (Grandstands)
2:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
2:00pm: Mini 4-H Pee Wee Miniature Equine Show
4:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
4pm-5:30pm Jim Post Band (Entertainment Tent)
5:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides -Preview Night
TICKETS ONLY
5:00pm: Queen City Circus (Grandstands)
6:00pm: Antique Tractor Parade
6:30pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
7pm-9:30pm: OK Whatever (Entertainment Tent)
7:00pm: Figure Eight Derby ($15) (Motor Sports
Arena)
8:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland) #wims #whfb