La Porte—The La Porte Community School Corporation is pleased to welcome Dr. Aaron
Owney as he begins his role as Assistant Superintendent of Operations. Dr. Owney brings over
20 years of distinguished experience in K-12 education and administration to our district
leadership team.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Owney to the La Porte Community School Corporation,” said
Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood. “His leadership experience in strategic planning, innovative
technology integration, and his commitment to data-driven decision making will strengthen our
operations while keeping student success at the center of everything we do.”
Dr. Owney completed his Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) from Indiana Wesleyan University and
holds multiple advanced degrees in educational leadership from Indiana State University, Ball
State University, and Purdue University. He previously served as Principal of Hebron High
School, a position he has held since 2018, and also served as Principal of LaCrosse High
School, as well as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Kouts Middle/High School.
Throughout his career, Dr. Owney has consistently demonstrated expertise in budget
management, curriculum development, and data-driven decision-making. His core values of
continuous growth, empowerment, innovation, authenticity, and collaboration reflect our district’s
commitment to preparing diverse learners for success.
“I am very excited to begin this new chapter of serving and growing students and staff in the La
Porte Community School Corporation,” said Dr. Owney. “What draws me to this role is the
opportunity to continue working alongside a team that shares my commitment to preparing
every student for success. I believe that when we thrive together – educators, families, and
community members – we can create a lasting impact and build something truly special for our
students.”
Dr. Owney holds Superintendent, Building Level Administrator, and Teacher licenses from the
Indiana Department of Education and is an active member of the Indiana Association of School
Principals (IASP) and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).
As Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Dr. Owney will begin overseeing transportation,
facilities and maintenance, technology, and food service, and will work closely with district
leadership to support the growth and success of the La Porte Community School Corporation.