La Porte—The La Porte Community School Corporation is pleased to welcome Dr. Aaron

Owney as he begins his role as Assistant Superintendent of Operations. Dr. Owney brings over

20 years of distinguished experience in K-12 education and administration to our district

leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Owney to the La Porte Community School Corporation,” said

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood. “His leadership experience in strategic planning, innovative

technology integration, and his commitment to data-driven decision making will strengthen our

operations while keeping student success at the center of everything we do.”

Dr. Owney completed his Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) from Indiana Wesleyan University and

holds multiple advanced degrees in educational leadership from Indiana State University, Ball

State University, and Purdue University. He previously served as Principal of Hebron High

School, a position he has held since 2018, and also served as Principal of LaCrosse High

School, as well as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Kouts Middle/High School.

Throughout his career, Dr. Owney has consistently demonstrated expertise in budget

management, curriculum development, and data-driven decision-making. His core values of

continuous growth, empowerment, innovation, authenticity, and collaboration reflect our district’s

commitment to preparing diverse learners for success.

“I am very excited to begin this new chapter of serving and growing students and staff in the La

Porte Community School Corporation,” said Dr. Owney. “What draws me to this role is the

opportunity to continue working alongside a team that shares my commitment to preparing

every student for success. I believe that when we thrive together – educators, families, and

community members – we can create a lasting impact and build something truly special for our

students.”

Dr. Owney holds Superintendent, Building Level Administrator, and Teacher licenses from the

Indiana Department of Education and is an active member of the Indiana Association of School

Principals (IASP) and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

As Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Dr. Owney will begin overseeing transportation,

facilities and maintenance, technology, and food service, and will work closely with district

leadership to support the growth and success of the La Porte Community School Corporation.