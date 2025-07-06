Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival Presented by Arnett Construction

Announces Sculptor Line-up for 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MICHIGAN CITY, The return of the fourth annual Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival, presented by Arnett Construction, will be held July 18-20 in Washington Park. Bill and Marianne Knight of the Sand Lovers, LLC, have released the artist line-up for this year’s festival, which includes two additional master sculptors.

“Michigan City has some amazing leadership and vision, pushing the event to new levels each year,” said Bill Knight. “We have a couple of surprises for the visitors this year, something that hasn’t been done at a sand sculpting event before, so make sure you plan on attending!”

Returning for a fourth straight year are Master Sculptors Christy Atkinson of Franklin, TX, Bruce Peck of St. Louis, MO, and Laurie Tournoux of Navarre, OH. Bert Adams of Yacolt, WA makes his third straight appearance, and Bryan Obermeyer from Grand Rapids, MI, and Emerson Schreiner of Galveston, TX, make their second appearance. Newcomers Albert Lucio of Austin, TX, and Joon Park of San Diego, CA round out the expanded Master’s category.

“It is so hard to believe that we are in our fourth year,” said Michigan City Special Events Director Terry Greetham. “Together with our partners The Sand Lovers, we have made this the premiere sand sculpting event on the Great Lakes. We look forward to seeing our friends return to our beach, and we are so excited to see what they do with our amazing sand!”

Returning for a fourth year in the Semi-Pro category will be Scott Triplett of Grand Rapids, MI, Janet Schrader of Lakeside, MI, Mark Wilson of Astatula, FL, and Dottie Willison of Melvin, MI. Making their third appearance is Lane Lee of Toledo, OH, and Bob May of St. Clair Shores, MI. Making her second appearance is Jordyn Denomme of Port Huron, MI and newcomers Ben Reed of Greentown, IN, and Randy Tackett of Grand Rapids, MI, will test their ability in the challenging singing sands of Lake Michigan.

The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival runs July 18-20 and will include Master, Semi-Pro and Amateur sand sculpting contests, sand sculpting shows, food and craft vendors, live music and beach bar, and a kids-zone. The event will also include a charitable component, the Community Challenge. Local companies and organizations will compete to raise money for local LaPorte County charities. The festival opens daily at 10:00 am with activities and live entertainment throughout the day. Friday is free to the public, and tickets for Saturday and Sunday are available per day at the gate for $5.00. Children 6 and under are free with a paying adult. All tickets are sold at the gate. Washington Park parking restrictions do apply.

Visit our Facebook page, Michigan City Special Events, for more information. Visit www.thesandlovers.com to learn more about The Sand Lovers and professional sand sculpting events.