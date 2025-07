LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – NIPSCO will close the intersection of U.S. 231 and Cline Ave for approximately one month beginning on or after Wednesday, July 9.

This closure is for utility relocations ahead of roundabout construction at this intersection, which is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. The detour will follow 101st Ave, Parrish Ave, 117th Ave, Burr St and Fathke Rd.