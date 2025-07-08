The American Red Cross urges all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer. Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves – especially in the face of summer challenges that can quickly cause blood and platelet reserves to drop.

In addition to summer fun and holidays, severe summer weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month to ensure blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients, including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions.

All blood types are needed, and donors who don’t know their blood type can learn it after donation. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all who come to give by July 14, 2025, will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last. Donors can personalize their one-of-a-kind shades with a blood type sticker that’s included! For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/goodr.

For those who come to give July 15-31, 2025, the Red Cross will say thanks with a Fandango Movie Reward by email. Use it to catch a summer blockbuster on the Red Cross! See RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 7-31 (local):

Elkhart County

Elkhart

7/17/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lochmandy Motors, 920 N Nappanee St

7/22/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9

Goshen

7/8/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/9/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/9/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave

7/10/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/11/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/12/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/13/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/14/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/15/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/16/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pleasant View Church, 58529 CR 23

7/16/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/17/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/18/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/19/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/20/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/21/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/22/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/23/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/25/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/26/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/27/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/29/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/30/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

7/31/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

Middlebury

7/15/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Essenhaus Inn & Conference Center, 240 US-20

7/7/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Mennonite Church, 203 E. Lawrence

Jasper County

Demotte

7/8/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Belstra Milling Company, 308 15th Street SE

7/17/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St.

7/30/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Keener Township Emergency Services, 321 15th Street SE

Rensselaer

7/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus – Rensselaer, 325 E. Vine St.

Wheatfield

7/18/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Church, 5387 West State Road 10

Kosciusko County

Mentone

7/15/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mentone United Methodist Church, 116 E Main Street

North Webster

7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Webster Community Center, 301 North Main Street

Syracuse

7/17/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S Huntington

7/25/2025: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Syracuse Church of God, 104 E Washington St

Warsaw

7/16/2025: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E Main St

7/16/2025: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkview Kosciusko Hospital, 1355 Mariners Dr

7/16/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medartis, 1195 Polk Dr

7/17/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 N 175 E

7/17/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur Street

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur Street

7/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur Street

Lake County

Cedar Lake

7/16/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 13419 Parrish Avenue

Crown Point

7/8/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Life Well, 7037 East 117th Ave

7/10/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main Street

7/14/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crown Point Fire Rescue, 126 N East Street

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Church, 7667 East 109th Avenue

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S Indiana Ave

Dyer

7/11/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rise Church Dyer, 704 Joliet Street

7/31/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Village Church, 14849 93rd Avenue

East Chicago

7/21/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Calumet Lumber, 402 E Chicago Ave

Griffith

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion, 132 N. Wiggs

Hammond

7/15/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hammond Police Department, 509 East Douglas St

7/26/2025: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northgate Church, 2820 165th St

Highland

7/15/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wicker Memorial Park, 2215 Ridge Rd.

7/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln Street

7/27/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 3711 Ridge Road

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wicker Memorial Park, 2215 Ridge Rd.

Hobart

7/10/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Bridget Church, 107 Main Street

7/18/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., New Life Community Church, 1 N Pennsylvania St

7/28/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road

Lowell

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 6841, 17401 Morse Street

Merrillville

7/8/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway

7/9/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

7/10/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

7/14/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

7/22/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 83rd Ave

7/25/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary Orthodox Center, 8600 Grand Blvd

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

7/31/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 83rd Ave

Munster

7/11/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Rd

Saint John

7/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 717, 10400 W 93rd Avenue

7/25/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9770 Keilman Street

Schererville

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1 Wilhelm St.

7/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway

LaPorte County

La Porte

7/9/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., La Porte County Library Main Branch, 904 Indiana Ave

7/10/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., NorthWest Health La Porte Hospital, 1331 State St

7/14/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 East Lincolnway

7/19/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., NorthWest Health La Porte Hospital, 1331 State St

7/19/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., IBEW 531, 2751 North State Road 39

7/22/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave

Michigan City

7/22/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 37, 756 E. US HWY 20

7/30/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Laporte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, 1202 Spring St

Marshall County

Argos

7/17/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marshall County 4H, 211 W Walnut St

Bremen

7/23/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Isidore Hall, 803 W. Bike St.

Plymouth

7/9/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 901 East Jefferson St.

7/24/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 901 East Jefferson St.

7/30/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Plymouth Fire Department, 111 N. Center St.

Newton County

Kentland

7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Autumn Trace Senior Communities, 500 N Ade St

Porter County

Chesterton

7/10/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesterton Health and Emergency Center, 770 Indian Boundary Road

7/12/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ebb & Flow Yoga, 206 S Calumet Rd

7/20/2025: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 North Calumet Road

Hebron

7/15/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Gathering Place, 131 North Main Street

7/17/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church – Hebron Campus, 800 Country Square Plaza

Portage

7/18/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Rd.

Valparaiso

7/8/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows, 356 West 700 North

7/9/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 3100 Ivy Tech Dr

7/11/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Northwest Health Porter, 85 East US Hwy 6

7/13/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso Street

7/16/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vale Park Animal Hospital, 3515 Lake Meade Circle

7/16/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington Street

7/17/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road

7/21/2025: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 East Lincolnway

7/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA Valparaiso, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Dr.

7/25/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson Street

7/29/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 1325 East Evans

Pulaski County

Francesville

7/14/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 192 East Lyman

Winamac

7/23/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 340 E. 50 N.

St Joseph County

Granger

7/30/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knollwood Country Club, 16633 Baywood Ln

South Bend

7/8/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 53995 State Hwy 933

Starke County

Knox

7/15/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knox Community Center, 55 East Lake Street

North Judson

7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 210 West Central Avenue

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.