Here is your schedule for Wednesday July 09th at the LAPORTE COUNTY FAIR
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Gates Open at 10am
Sponsored by Keystone Cooperative
8:00am: 4-H Swine Judging Begins (Livestock
Arena)
9:00am: 4-H Rooster Crowing Contest, and Turkey
Gobbling Contest (Poultry and Pigeon Building)
10:00am Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
10:00am -7:00pm: The Curious Kids Trail and
Tractor Trail
10:00am: All Buildings Open, Petting Zoo Open
11:00am: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
12:00: Story Time with the Queen
1:00pm: Skerbeck Carnival Rides 4- $35
Unlimited Rides
1:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
2:00pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
3:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
4:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland)
4:00pm: Mini 4-H Pee Wee Pig Show
5:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
6:00pm: Draft Horse Cart Class (Draft Horse Arena)
4pm-5:30pm: Neil Alliesee ( Entertainment Tent)
6:30pm: Extreme Raptors Birds of Prey
7:00pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
7pm-9:30pm Manda Lynn and The Hunters
8:00pm: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (Entrance of
Pioneerland) #wims #whfb