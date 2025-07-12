To accommodate passengers attending the Chicago Fire FC match taking place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Soldier Field, the South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance via a pedestrian walkway.

As 18th St. Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, SSL passengers utilizing 18th St. for this event should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street.

The following trains will serve 18th St. Station on July 12 (Please cross-reference the SSL train schedule to find all station stop times for your selected train):