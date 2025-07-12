Saturday, July 12

  • 9:00 am: Horse & Pony judging; Draft Horse timed events
  • 10:00 am – 6:00 pm: Curious Kids & Tractor Trail
  • 10:00 am: Artisan Auction (Pioneerland)
  • 11:00 am: Extreme Raptors
  • 1:00 pm: Carnival ($35 rides)
  • 2:00 pm: Extreme Raptors
  • 2:30 pm: Extreme Raptors
  • 3:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
  • 4:00 pm: Neil Alliesee (Entertainment Tent)
  • 5:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
  • 6:00 pm: Antique Tractor Parade
  • 6:30 pm: Live Shark Encounter
  • 7:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)

All Week

  • Community Conservation Walk tours – sign up at the Soil & Water Booth