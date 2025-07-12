Saturday, July 12
- 9:00 am: Horse & Pony judging; Draft Horse timed events
- 10:00 am – 6:00 pm: Curious Kids & Tractor Trail
- 10:00 am: Artisan Auction (Pioneerland)
- 11:00 am: Extreme Raptors
- 1:00 pm: Carnival ($35 rides)
- 2:00 pm: Extreme Raptors
- 2:30 pm: Extreme Raptors
- 3:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
- 4:00 pm: Neil Alliesee (Entertainment Tent)
- 5:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
- 6:00 pm: Antique Tractor Parade
- 6:30 pm: Live Shark Encounter
- 7:00 pm: Silly Safari (Pioneerland)
All Week
- Community Conservation Walk tours – sign up at the Soil & Water Booth