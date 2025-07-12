The Portage Police Department announced on social media Wednesday, the passing of former K9 Haro.

The Portage Police K9 Units Facebook page made the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we have to inform everyone that retired Portage PD K9 Haro who has been bravely fighting cancer and other medical conditions for over a year, had to be euthanized last night and crossed over the rainbow bridge. We want to send our condolences to his handler/partner/best bud Cpl Price and his loving family who miss him dearly. Haro was such a great partner and beloved member of our unit. We will all miss you good boy.”

(Photos via Portage Police K9 Units Facebook Page)