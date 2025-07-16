Press Release by Statement PR:

Public-Private Team Behind $50M Water and Wastewater Projects Comes Together Again—This Time for Play

WESTVILLE, IN – A team of public and private sector partners who recently completed more than $50 million in critical water and wastewater infrastructure improvements for the Town of Westville is giving back in a new way—by donating a community pickleball facility.

Construction begins tomorrow on two new lighted pickleball courts at Prairie Meadow Park on US 421. The facility is expected to be completed and ready for public use by the end of August.

The project is being entirely donated to the Town of Westville by the same project team members who worked on the infrastructure upgrades to serve the Westville Correctional Center. That massive undertaking was a partnership between the Indiana Department of Corrections, Indiana Finance Authority, and Town of Westville.

Now, the following companies and labor groups are coming together once more—this time to create a recreational space that all residents and visitors can enjoy:

Bowen Engineering – Donating operations management, carpenters, laborers, finishers, equipment, and site prep; also providing lunch and refreshments for the crew

– Donating operations management, carpenters, laborers, finishers, equipment, and site prep; also providing lunch and refreshments for the crew McMahon Associates, Inc. – Design, layout, engineering, submittal review & approval, plaque, and pickleball court equipment

– Design, layout, engineering, submittal review & approval, plaque, and pickleball court equipment LGS Plumbing – Labor & equipment for initial excavation

– Labor & equipment for initial excavation Smith Ready Mix – Concrete materials (discounted rate)

– Concrete materials (discounted rate) Parkman Excavating – Stone subgrade materials & hauling

– Stone subgrade materials & hauling Hoosier Concrete Pumping – Pump truck

– Pump truck Sweney Electric – Labor & materials for lighting

– Labor & materials for lighting Prism Painting – Labor & materials for coatings

– Labor & materials for coatings WhiteCap – Concrete reinforcement materials

– Concrete reinforcement materials Plasterers & Cement Masons – Local 692 Area 406 & 438 – Donating three finishers, two business agents, and four apprentices

– Donating three finishers, two business agents, and four apprentices Laborers – Local 81 – Donating labor resources to assist with the concrete pour

“This court is a physical symbol of what it means to build not just infrastructure, but community,” said Michael Albert, President, Westville Town Council, “Everyone involved in the utility projects cared deeply about Westville, and this donation reflects their shared commitment to giving something lasting back to the town.”

In addition to benefiting the community, the project is also serving as a meaningful training opportunity for cement mason apprentices gaining real-world experience.

A ribbon-cutting event is planned following completion in late August. For more information, please visit www.westville.us.