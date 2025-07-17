The La Porte Police Department activated its SWAT Team to arrest a man who had multiple felony warrants.

On Tuesday morning the La Porte Police Department SWAT Team, with assistance from members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, apprehended 21-year-old Kyron Meriweather-Burks on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants.

The charges include domestic battery, strangulation, and armed robbery.

Police said that due to Meriweather-Burks’ extensive criminal history, known propensity to carry firearms, and past incidents of fleeing law enforcement, the decision was made to deploy the La Porte Police SWAT Team to ensure a safe and secure apprehension.

The arrest was carried out without incident, and no injuries were reported.

Meriweather-Burks was taken into custody safely and is currently being held pending further legal proceedings.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.