The City of Michigan City gave a notice that milling (the removal of the surface) is being done today, July 17, on:
— Salem Court from Welnetz Road to Coolspring Avenue
— Southwind Drive from Ohio Street to the East Dead End
— South Court from Ohio Street to Southwind Drive
— South Court from the Dead End to Larkspur Lane.
Paving is being done on :
— Eddy Street from Alfred Street to Barker Road
— Joyce Street from Adams Street to Eddy Street
— Alfred Street from Franklin Street to Eddy Street
Roads remain open to traffic with traffic control while crews are working. All road construction is weather permitting and subject to change.