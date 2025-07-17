The City of Michigan City gave a notice that milling (the removal of the surface) is being done today, July 17, on:

— Salem Court from Welnetz Road to Coolspring Avenue

— Southwind Drive from Ohio Street to the East Dead End

— South Court from Ohio Street to Southwind Drive

— South Court from the Dead End to Larkspur Lane.

Paving is being done on :

— Eddy Street from Alfred Street to Barker Road

— Joyce Street from Adams Street to Eddy Street

— Alfred Street from Franklin Street to Eddy Street

Roads remain open to traffic with traffic control while crews are working. All road construction is weather permitting and subject to change.