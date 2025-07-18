Duneland Chamber of Commerce Community Awards celebrate local businesses.
Several Duneland Chamber of Commerce businesses were honored earlier this week with Community Awards for their outstanding contributions to the community. Businesses and individuals are listed below. TEAM WIMS’ Ric Federighi was Master of Ceremonies.
2025 Community Awards Winners
New Construction Award: Chesterton Police Station, Cergizan’s Auto and Truck Repair, Net Par, Great and Small Animal Clinic
Business Renovation Award: Pizza Terra, Westchester Public Library
Putting Duneland on the Map Award: Chesterton Cruise-In
Humanitarian of the Year: Angela Wehner
Golden Achievement Award: Tom Roberts
Volunteer of the Year: Eric Gillhouse
Serviceperson of the Year: Chief Todd Allen
Duneland Distinguished Woman: Christy Jarka
