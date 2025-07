The City of La Porte on Friday introduced new artwork to Fox Park. Evince was created by artist Luke Achterberg (pictured on left, with Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber), and can be viewed near the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park for the next two years.

The City of La Porte thanked La Porte Urban Enterprise Association and Lubeznik Center for the Arts for funding and facilitating the installation of this statue.

For more on the artist, visit www.lukeachterberg.com.