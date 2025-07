In Porter County, Babcock Road is between C.R. 1050N and Fairway Drive for repaving.

The closure remains in effect around the clock through approximately Wednesday July 23.

Residents of C.R. 1050N have access to their homes. Those of Golfview Estates also have access to their homes but need to approach the subdivision from the north, via Old Porter Road.

The repave is being conducted jointly by the Chesterton Street Department and the Porter County Highway Department.