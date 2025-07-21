The 2025 Singing Sands Sculpting Festival took place over the weekend in Washington Park in Michigan City with Michigan City Special Events. The Sand Sculptors created beautiful works of art in the sand. There were 11 local organizations who took the Community Challenge and were each given $1,000 for their not for profit. Check out the beauty of these finished sand sculptors. TEAM WIMS was LIVE throughout the weekend. Check our FACEBOOK, X, and Instagram Socials for pictures and additional coverage Thank you to our wonderful Event Sponsors for Singing Sands Michigan City Special Events Arnett Construction & Roofing NIPSCO and Paladin, Inc. #wims #nwi #localradio #michigancity #sandlovers