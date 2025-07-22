La Porte — La Porte Community School Corporation is excited to announce that applications are now open for the 2025-26 Slicer Ambassador Program! Following the outstanding success of our inaugural pilot program, we’re inviting community members to go behind the scenes and gain an exclusive, comprehensive understanding of how our school district operates.

The Slicer Ambassador Program offers a unique journey through every aspect of LPCSC operations. This isn’t just another community meeting – it’s an immersive, hands-on experience designed to build trust and strengthen the relationship between our schools and the community we serve.

The Slicer Ambassador Program comprises nine comprehensive sessions that offer an in-depth examination of LPCSC operations, covering School Budget & Finance, Athletics & Facilities, Early Childhood Experiences, Career & Technical Education, Exploring the Kesling Campus, Curriculum & Assessment, Operations, Transportation, and Special Education Programming.

Each session combines networking opportunities over light refreshments with interactive presentations led by district administrators, followed by building tours and classroom visits that allow ambassadors to see these topics in action. Throughout each session, participants are encouraged to ask questions and engage in meaningful discussions, creating an authentic learning experience that builds understanding and transparency between the district and the La Porte community.

We’re seeking community leaders, parents, and residents within LPCSC boundaries who want to gain first-hand knowledge of district operations, engage in meaningful discussions about education, and build a strong educational community. Applications are being accepted through August 1st and can be found on the school district website along with the 2025-26 schedule of sessions: lpcsc.k12.in.us.

Slicer Ambassador Craig Menne stated, “Anyone who wants La Porte to be a vibrant community should take part in this program. A strong and healthy educational system is essential for any growing community. This program offers a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the goals, limitations, challenges, and opportunities facing both the school system and the community as a whole.” To hear directly from our ambassadors about the program, tune in to the latest episode of the Inside La Porte Schools Podcast here.

Program Details:

When: Monthly sessions from September 2025 through May 2026

Time: 9:00-11:00 AM

Group Size: Limited to 20-25 participants for a personalized experience

Requirements: Background check required; safety protocols must be followed Recognition: Participants will be honored at the June 8, 2026, board meeting