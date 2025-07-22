LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor F H Paschen S N Nielsen & Associates LLC has closed State Road 39 between State Road 2 and 18th St.

State Road 39 is closed just south of the intersection with State Road 2 through early August for pipe replacement and intersection widening. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour follows State Road 2, U.S. 35 and U.S. 6.

This is part of the U.S. 35/Indiana Ave pavement replacement and utilities project from Boyd Blvd to State Road 2/Lincolnway. Widening the intersection of State Road 2 and State Road 39 is necessary to accommodate vehicles along the detour route for the upcoming U.S. 35 closures.

Work on U.S. 35 began with a lane closure for storm sewer installation and will soon move to a full road closure for reconstruction of the intersection of Kingsbury Ave, Woodlawn Dr and U.S. 35. The project will then continue with pavement replacement on U.S. 35 between Woodlawn Dr and South Ave.