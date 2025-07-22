Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

Patrick Lyp has accepted a job in the private sector and will leave his position as City Attorney,

announced Mayor Jon Costas. “Patrick has been an invaluable member of the leadership team in

Valparaiso and has contributed greatly to the success of our city and innumerable key projects, including

the redevelopment of our downtown, the addition of jobs and businesses and efficiency citywide. He

will be greatly missed and we sincerely wish him all the best,” said Mayor Jon Costas.

Lyp joined the City of Valparaiso in January of 2014 as General Counsel/Economic Development

Director although his service with the Redevelopment Commission dates back to 2004. He was named

City Attorney in January 2020. He was instrumental in many transformational projects such as the

redevelopment of the County Seat Shopping Center and the former Anco facility into Journeyman. He

helped with many of the downtown projects including the amphitheater and pavilion, and residential

projects including St. Paul Square Condominiums, Vale View Apartments, Calkins Hill and the Linc

Apartments.

Because of the support of both Mayor Jon Costas and former Mayor Matthew Murphy, Lyp was

appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb to serve on the Board of Directors for the Northwest Indiana

Regional Development Authority from 2020-2024.

Lyp considers his time with the City as his most rewarding professional endeavor and leaving the City

was an extremely difficult decision. “Mayor Costas offered me the opportunity to work for him and his

leadership team. I will be forever grateful. I can share firsthand that Valparaiso residents are fortunate

to have many public servants who are engaged and deeply committed to providing the best municipal

services possible. From Parks, Utilities, Public Works, Community Engagement and Public Safety, you

will not find a better group of individuals.”

Lyp intends to continue to serve the Valparaiso community, a place he and his wife Jody have called

home since 1997.