The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and criminal charges of 72-year-old Timothy C. Pochron of Portage in connection with a July 22 shooting that occurred in Clinton Township.

At around 9:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence located in the 10600 south block of County Road 1150 West for a shooting. Deputies were advised a man had been shot and the shooter was still at the scene. Following the arrival of several deputies, Pochron was identified as the shooter and immediately taken into custody.

The on-scene investigation determined Pochron shot a 63-year-old male subject several times. The victim was transported by ground to an area hospital for treatment and was later airlifted to a trauma center for advanced treatment.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were activated and responded to several different locations to assist with the investigation.

Pochron was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) for a 48-hour hold as the investigation continued.