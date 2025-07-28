In La Porte County, there will be two consecutive road closures on State Road 4.

State Road 4 will first be closed between C.R. 925 E and C.R. 1000 E beginning on or after Thursday, July 31 through mid-September for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over the Kankakee River.

State Road 4 will then close between C.R. 500 E and Taylor Rd through mid-November for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over the Little Kankakee River.

These projects were originally announced with lane closures and temporary signals directing traffic, but this traffic design was determined to not be sufficient for these locations. Full road closures are necessary to accommodate this work.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 104, U.S. 6 and State Road 23.