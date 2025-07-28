Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced last week that Indiana food banks will receive a combined total of $2 million to support their efforts in feeding Hoosiers in need.

“More people than we realize are suffering from food insecurity,” Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development said. “These donations support Hoosier families and individuals, and I’m grateful we are able to provide financial support to 11 local food banks.”

According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry (FIH), nearly 1,034,000 Hoosiers, including 1 in 5 children, experienced food insecurity in 2023, the most recent data available.

Indiana food pantries and soup kitchens are a subsect of food banks. There are 11 food banks which supply pantries and soup kitchens across the state. Each food bank received part of the $2 million in funding, which supplies community food pantries, kitchens, churches and more. This funding will allow food pantries, soup kitchens and other food distribution centers to receive additional food products from the food bank that serves their location.

The funding was provided by the Indiana General Assembly, as part of its biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.

The following list includes the food banks are receiving funding for fiscal year 2026:

Community Harvest Food Bank – $202,400.00

Dare to Care Food Bank – $76,800.00

Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $232,200.00

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $199,400.00

Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $195,200.00

Freestore Foodbank– $17,800

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $635,000.00

Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $80,000.00

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $153,600.00

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, Inc. – $89,200.00

Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $118,400.00

Visit isda.in.gov to learn more about the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Department. Visit feedingindianashungry.org to learn more about Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.