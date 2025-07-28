Gunfire-The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two local 21-year-old men were targeted near a gas station
The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two local 21-year-old men were targeted near the BP gas station at 1302 E. Michigan Blvd. at around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday.
Neither of the men was injured by the gunfire. However, the police station was struck multiple times, damaging the exterior door of the main lobby and a second-floor office window. Investigating officers verified no other people were injured or properties damaged in the shooting, which is believed to have been an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact lead investigator Detective Patrick Lewis of the MCPD Crime Suppression Unit at (219) 874-3221, ext. 1064 or plewis@emichigancity.com.
Tips may also be submitted via the MCPD’s crime tip hotline at (219) 873-1488 or the department’s Facebook Messenger account. Tips sent via the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at (800) 78-CRIME are directed to the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office and may generate a financial reward if they lead to an arrest and conviction. You can always request to remain anonymous via any of these channels.