Gunfire-The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two local 21-year-old men were targeted near a gas station

The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two local 21-year-old men were targeted near the BP gas station at 1302 E. Michigan Blvd. at around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Neither of the men was injured by the gunfire. However, the police station was struck multiple times, damaging the exterior door of the main lobby and a second-floor office window. Investigating officers verified no other people were injured or properties damaged in the shooting, which is believed to have been an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact lead investigator Detective Patrick Lewis of the MCPD Crime Suppression Unit at (219) 874-3221, ext. 1064 or plewis@emichigancity.com.