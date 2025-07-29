Press Release, Indiana Department of Education:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is pursuing a new opportunity to reduce federal red tape and increase state-level control over how federal education funds are used. Through a proposed waiver from the U.S. Department of Education (USED), Indiana is seeking flexibility from specific requirements of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA)—with a continued focus on student progress and achievement.

Before the waiver is formally submitted, Hoosiers are invited to review the state’s proposed plan and provide feedback.

“As a state, we are uniquely positioned to work closely with our local schools and communities to make personalized, informed decisions about what Indiana students need most,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This is a valuable opportunity to ensure federal funding supports Indiana’s priorities, reduce time spent on bureaucratic compliance tasks, and devote more time to directly supporting student success. We look forward to partnering with USED in their continued efforts to provide states with more autonomy and are confident in Indiana’s ability to continue to lead in K-12 education and build on our positive momentum.”

Earlier this year, Secretary Jenner sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon outlining several recommendations to return decision-making power to states. Many of the flexibilities outlined in Indiana’s draft ESEA waiver reflect the priorities shared in that letter, including:

Reducing administrative burden for educators and school systems by streamlining compliance requirements;

Empowering local education leaders with greater flexibility to meet student needs;

Promoting innovation through competitive grant opportunities at the state level; and

Eliminating duplicative systems by establishing a single, unified school accountability model.

The draft of Indiana’s ESEA Flexibility Waiver request is available here. Hoosiers are encouraged to review the proposal and submit feedback via this Jotform by Monday, August 25.

Following the public comment period, IDOE will finalize the waiver request and submit it to USED in September 2025. If approved, the requested flexibilities would go into effect beginning with the 2026–2027 school year.

Additional information regarding Indiana’s ESEA Flexibility Waiver request can be found here.