LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dunnet Bay Construction Company will conduct overnight lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 beginning on or after Thursday, July 31.

Lane closures will take place during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-94 is currently reduced to two lanes through the work zone so this will further reduce traffic to one lane during these timeframes. Overnight lane closures are scheduled for eastbound I-94 Thursday, July 31 and Friday, August 1. Westbound I-94 is scheduled to have overnight lane closures Thursday, August 7 and Friday, August 8.

This overnight work is to move traffic into the phase two construction configuration. In this next phase, traffic will be split with one lane on either side of the work zone in each direction through the end of September. Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

Construction work this year includes concrete patching along this stretch of I-94 and a bridge deck overlay on I-94 over Norris Ditch (just west of C.R. 400 N). During this work, I-94 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. Patching and overlay work will be ongoing through mid-December, 2025. Additionally, this contract includes a full bridge deck replacement on Bleck Rd over I-94 in 2026, which will include restrictions on I-94.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.