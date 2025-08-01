The Michigan City Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition.

On Thursday at 11:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 5th/Michigan Boulevard reference gunshots being fired.

Moments later, the dispatch center received information that one person had been shot at 5th/Michigan and was being transported to Franciscan Hospital in a personal vehicle.

The initial investigation determined that a Michigan City resident, was on break from his employment at a local business. During this time, he and another employee had an argument which culminated in the Michigan City resident being shot. The man was then driven to Franciscan Hospital and from there he was transferred by the medical staff to a hospital in South Bend for advanced treatment. Thursday evening he was listed in serious condition.

The Investigative Division was summoned to the scene and took over the investigation. The investigation is

still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available. No arrests have been made

yet.

This case was assigned to Det./Cpl. Deshone Harris of the Investigative Division. The Michigan City Police

Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Cpl. Harris at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1017 or by email at dharris@emichigancity.com. MCPD would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. MCPD says you can always request to remain anonymous.