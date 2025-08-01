Portage, Ind. — Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, the City of Portage, and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan (IN-01) gathered July 29 to celebrate the completion of the Portage Interceptor Rehabilitation Project – Phase II.

The $3.47 million project, completed under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act, rehabilitated more than 1,900 feet of existing sewer infrastructure to reduce excess flow and the risk of sanitary sewer overflows near wetlands and residential areas.

The City of Portage provided $916,166 in non-federal funding, including a 25% cost-share match and additional contribution, while the federal investment totaled $2.56 million. Construction was performed by Grimmer Construction Inc. of Highland, Indiana, and completed in early 2025.

“This project is a success story and it reflects the kind of results we can achieve when federal, local and congressional partners work together toward a shared goal,” said Col. Kenneth P. Rockwell, commander of the USACE Chicago District. “The improvements here will reduce inflow and infiltration, help protect public health, and support environmental resilience for years to come.”

Rep. Mrvan praised the partnership and its impact on the region.

“Thank you to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the leaders of the City of Portage for their collaborative efforts to complete these vital upgrades to our water infrastructure,” Mrvan said. “I look forward to building on this partnership to deliver results that improve the quality of life and create more economic activity in communities across Northwest Indiana.”

The event was held at American Legion Post 260 and included remarks from Rockwell, Mrvan, Portage Mayor Austin Bonta, and USACE Project Manager Ron Papa.