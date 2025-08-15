In Lake County there will be changing ramp closures at the U.S. 30 and 61st Ave interchanges on I-65 beginning on or after Monday, August 18.

The current ramp closures from 61st Ave eastbound and westbound to I-65 northbound will reopen before additional ramp closures begin.

Beginning on or around August 18, the ramps from U.S. 30 eastbound to I-65 northbound and I-65 northbound to 61st Ave will close. These two ramp closures will be in place for approximately one week and will reopen before the next ramp closure begins.

The ramp from U.S. 30 westbound to I-65 northbound will then close beginning on or after Monday, August 25. This closure will also be in place for approximately one week.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.