Press release, Michigan City Area Schools:

Michigan City, IN – Michigan City High School Athletics has officially launched a new online home at GoMCWolves.com, replacing the former site at michigancityathletics.com. The updated site, powered by Eventlink, is now live and offers a fresh look, improved features, and a more user-friendly experience.

The new platform is mobile-friendly, easier to navigate, and designed to improve fans, families, and the community’s connection with Wolves athletics. Visitors will find streamlined team pages, consistently updated schedules, event results, photo galleries, and more, all in one place.

“All of our links on the district website have been updated to redirect to the new site,” said City-Wide Athletic Director Ben Bachmann. “We encourage everyone to update their bookmarks and start exploring GoMCWolves.com for the latest news and updates on Michigan City High School sports.”

Bachmann added a welcome message on the new site:

“We hope the content provided will help keep you up to date with everything you need to know about Michigan City High School Athletics. This website is a continuous work in progress and will take some time to get all of the intended content posted. There will be a learning curve for our coaches as they become familiar with the new platform, so we ask for your patience as we grow into this new tool.

Please explore the site often – additional information will be routinely added. This site is linked to Eventlink, our Athletic Department Facebook page (Michigan City Wolves Athletics), and our Twitter (X) @MichCityWolves. As we grow, you’ll find constantly updated team schedules, event results, photo galleries, and much more.

Whether you are an Elston, Rogers, or MCHS graduate, a current student, parent, staff member, or new to Michigan City – together, WE are MC!”

For all high school athletics details, visit GoMCWolves.com and follow Michigan City Wolves Athletics on Facebook and Twitter (X) @MichCityWolves.