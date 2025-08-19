The Ogden Dunes Police Department announced at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday that due to the storm and power outages Monday night, Indiana American Water issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory. The advisory is expected to remain in effect for approximately 24 hours.

ODPD stated the following:

“It is recommended that all water used for cooking and drinking be boiled completely for five (5) minutes before use. You may continue to use water for bathing, washing, and other common activities as usual.

“You will receive another notification if further action is needed or if conditions change.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.”