PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – A Jackson County homeowner suffered serious burns after a structure fire on Sunday night, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 17, Liberty Township firefighters and automatic aid units from Westville and Washington Township were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Cantigny Court in Jackson Township.

Chief Brian Duncan arrived on scene and reported a working structure fire with heavy involvement on the attached garage. The intensity of the flames led to a roof collapse within minutes of fire crews arriving. Chief Duncan called for multiple surrounding aid departments to send personnel and water trucks to the scene to support fire operations.

While crews were en route, Liberty Township received reports that the homeowner was unaccounted for. It was later discovered that the homeowner was attempting to retrieve property from the attached garage. Medical responders on scene treated the homeowner and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The homeowner sustained serious burns to the arms and face and was initially treated on scene before being transported by ambulance and then airlifted to a Level 1 Burn Center in the Chicago area for specialized treatment.

The fire was burning so hot firefighters reported that they could feel it penetrating through their gear.

Chief Duncan stated the fire remains under investigation at this time. “Approximately 62,000 gallons of water was used at the fire to extinguish and prevent additional exposure to the main residence,” Chief Duncan said. More information will be updated as fire reports are submitted, and details are gathered.