The Center for Creative Solutions today announced the appointment of Bonita A. Schaaf, Sophie Koss and CarolAnn Brown to its Board of Directors. The Michigan City women have dedicated decades to serving the community.

“We are honored to have CarolAnn, Bonnie and Sophie joining us in fulfilling our mission to encourage a creative climate in northwest Indiana. Time and again, and in many different capacities, they have answered the call to help make our community a better place,” said Dale Cooper, President of the Board.

Schaaf is a retired attorney and served as Coordinator of Michigan City Teen Court. Since retiring, she has served on the Board of the League of Women Voters of La Porte County and organized and moderated candidate forums throughout several elections.

Schaaf also served as a member of the Michigan City Commission for Women for nine years. She noted that one of her proudest achievements was her “re-discovery ” of and research into the life of Naomi Anderson. Born in 1843 in Michigan City, Anderson became a national civil rights activist and suffragist. Schaaf served as co-chair of the committee that raised the funds for a sculpture and related events dedicated to preserving Anderson’s legacy.

Schaaf is married to Dan Schaaf. They have two daughters and two grandchildren.

Koss, who is retired, was the marketing manager for the developers of Michigan City’s Lighthouse Place. From there, she spent several years at Marquette Mall as marketing director.

Koss is also known for her work with many community organizations and events. These include the Lubeznik Center for the Arts Gala and United Way of La Porte County Power of the Purse. Currently, Koss serves on the Board of the Directors as secretary for the Westville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Previously, Koss worked with the Center for Creative Solutions. She has three children, Vickki, Shelli and Jeff.

Brown enjoyed a long career in the fine and performing arts as a curator, exhibit specialist and special events producer. Her nationally and internationally celebrated exhibitions focused on innovation and education.

Brown was the Exhibitions Curator at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts from 2006 to 2018. Prior to that, she sat on the center’s Curatorial Committee. In addition, she served as Director of Exhibitions and Performance Spaces at Columbia College in Chicago for 17 years.

Always in pursuit to synthesize relevant contemporary art trends and experiences, she remains active as a freelance curator, juror and consultant. Brown is committed to community outreach and development. Since 2011, she has served as on the Michigan City Public Art Committee. Brown earned a BFA in Art and Design, and an MFA in Inter-Disciplinary Arts.

A non-profit organization, the Center promotes everyday creativity and innovation in everyday life. Toward this goal, the Center sponsors northwest Indiana’s celebration of World Creativity and Innovation Week, April 15-25 and the Fall Innovation Forum.

Scheduled for September 20, this year’s public and free forum focuses on “Touring Creativity through Architecture” in downtown La Porte. La Porte County historian, Bruce Johnson, will guide the tour starting at 11:00 a.m.

According to Cooper, the Center is an all-volunteer organization. “We’re always seeking to work with others interested in creativity whether it be in business, education, government, non-profit organizations or more,” she added. For more information or to make reservations for the Fall Innovation Forum, contact Cynthia Hedge at 219-326-7259 or creativity52@comcast.net

This year, Center sponsors include the Bethany Church Foundation of La Porte, B. R. Foundation of Michigan City, Morgan Family Foundation. The Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency are also sponsors.