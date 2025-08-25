MICHIGAN CITY, IN, The City of Michigan City and Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the return of Michigan City’s most requested event, Oktoberfest, presented by Arnett Construction. The four-day festival, being held in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend, August 29 through September 1, will feature over 45 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft and merchandise vendors.

Entertainment will be spread over three stages. The Oktoberfest Stage, located in the Oktoberfest Tent, the Sunset Grille Pavilion, and the Sunset Grille Upper Deck will feature a variety of entertainment options throughout the weekend. Each area will have a full bar, and there will be 13 food vendors to choose from. Sunset Grille will also be open, offering additional food items.

