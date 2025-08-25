MICHIGAN CITY, IN, The City of Michigan City and Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the return of Michigan City’s most requested event, Oktoberfest, presented by Arnett Construction. The four-day festival, being held in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend, August 29 through September 1, will feature over 45 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft and merchandise vendors.
Entertainment will be spread over three stages. The Oktoberfest Stage, located in the Oktoberfest Tent, the Sunset Grille Pavilion, and the Sunset Grille Upper Deck will feature a variety of entertainment options throughout the weekend. Each area will have a full bar, and there will be 13 food vendors to choose from. Sunset Grille will also be open, offering additional food items.
Terry Greetham, Director of Michigan City Special Events, is looking forward to Oktoberfest and is confident the entertainment line-up will draw great crowds. “We have a great mix of bands returning from last year, including the Together Band and Dr. Duke Tumatoe, as well as some new bands and genres,” he said. “Bringing back Oktoberfest was one of my biggest priorities, and now our goal is to continue to grow it into the best Labor Day festival in the region.”
Oktoberfest will feature over 65 art/craft and merchandise vendors, as well as kids’ activities, including a video game tournament and a free arts & crafts tent. The Great Lakers Auto Club will sponsor a Show & Shine on Sunday, August 31 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Oktoberfest starts Friday, August 29 and runs through Monday, September 1. Event hours are 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm Friday through Sunday, and 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday.
2025 Oktoberfest Music Lineup
Friday, August 29
OKTOBERFEST STAGE
For Pete’s Sake (Folk/Americana) – 3:00 pm
Billy Foster’s Jazz Trio (Jazz) – 4:45 pm
Sofa King Revolution (Rock) – 6:30 pm
NAWTY (Pop/Rock) – 8:15 pm
SUNSET GRILLE PAVILION
EZ Tones (Polka) – 5:00 pm
Haven Nation (Southern Rock) – 8:00 pm
SUNSET GRILLE UPPER DECK
Singing Sands String Band (Blue Grass/Country) – 7:00 pm
Saturday, August 30
OKTOBERFEST STAGE
The German Band (Traditional German) – 12:00 pm
The Rest (Country Rock) – 3:00 pm
King Bee and the Stingers (Blues) – 4:30 pm
Caught on Cline (Jazz/Funk) – 6:30 pm
Indika (Reggae) – 8:00 pm
SUNSET GRILLE PAVILION
KALITA (Magic) – 12:00 pm
Cosmic Country (Country) – 1:30 pm
Here for Today (Rock) – 3:20 pm
Modern Vultures (Rock) – 4:40 pm
Hard Copy (Rock) – 6:10 pm
Homegrown Halloween Show (Halloween) – 7:30 pm
Blastcap (Metal) – 9:10 pm
SUNSET GRILLE UPPER DECK
JoyceAnne (Instrumental Piano) – 12:45 pm
Nolan Strupek (Bluegrass) – 2:45 pm
Charlie Cate (Acoustic) – 3:55 pm
Shrink (Rock) – 5:40 pm
Ryan Whitney & Tara Firme (Indie Folk) – 6:40 pm
Carrol Ave (Acoustic) – 8:35 pm
Sunday, August 31
OKTOBERFEST STAGE
Ed Wagner’s Brass Band (German) – 12:00 pm
Dirndolls (Polka) – 2:15 pm
The Remedy (Rock) – 3:40 pm
Smarty Pants (Dance/Pop) – 5:20 pm
Soul Steppers (Drill Team) – 6:45 pm
Together Band (Motown/Funk) – 7:45 pm
SUNSET GRILLE PAVILION
Gnari (Rock) – 1:30 pm
Run and Punch (Ska) – 3:15 pm
Help Hounds (Americana) – 4:45 pm
Skirt (Ska Originals & Covers) – 6:30 pm
SUNSET GRILLE UPPER DECK
Brian McClure (Celtic) – 12:00 pm
Layna (Acoustic) – 2:30 pm
Steve Murray (Singer Songwriter) – 4:00 pm
Robert Rolfe Fedderson (Singer Songwriter) – 5:30 pm
Fix Kit (Singer Songwriter) – 7:45 pm
Monday, September 1
OKTOBERFEST STAGE
Eddie Korosa (Polka) – 12:00 pm
Chicken Dolphin (Reggae Rock) – 2:00 pm
Duke Tumatoe (Blues) – 3:45 pm
ALL TIMES AND LINEUP SUBJECT TO CHANGE