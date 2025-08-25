HAMMOND – On August 22, 2025, a federal Grand Jury in Hammond, Indiana approved a three count Indictment charging David Michael Reyes with production, distribution, and possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

Reyes was employed as the Director of Buildings and Grounds within the Hammond City School System at the time of his arrest on August 15, 2025, and has been in custody since that date.

“Today’s charges stem from the quick and coordinated efforts of local and federal law enforcement, with the full cooperation of the Hammond City School System,” announced Acting United States Attorney M. Scott Proctor. “While an indictment is merely an allegation, it is imperative that we ensure we are addressing the full extent of criminal activity when allegations of crimes against children are involved. I am therefore calling upon members of our community who may have information concerning the charges in this Indictment, or similar allegations involving this Defendant, to provide that information to Homeland Security Investigations.”

“The Defendant’s role within the school system placed him in a position of authority, and the allegations against him, if proven, would represent a profound abuse of that trust,” said HSI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Matthew Scarpino. “HSI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who prey upon children are held accountable and brought to justice.”

The public is reminded that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The exploitation count is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years. The distribution count is punishable by a minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years, while the possession count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Hammond Police Department, the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes against Children Unit (ICAC) and the Hammond City School District. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nadia Wardrip.

If you believe that you or someone you know may have been victimized by David Reyes or otherwise have information about the charges against him, please contact Homeland Security Investigations by phone at 1-877-4-HSI-TIP.