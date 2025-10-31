Personnel from the #LCSO conducted a compliance check on Thursday on a selected group of registered Sex Offenders.
The unannounced check of the 37 Sex Offenders deemed 33 of them as being compliant with their information on the Sex and Violent Offender Registry (SVOR). The remaining four (4) were found to be non-compliant and a criminal investigation of each will now begin.
Yesterday’s compliance check was in addition to the required checks performed of all registered Sex Offenders (205) in La Porte County.
The agency, along with all other Indiana Sheriffs, utilize the OffenderWatch Sex Offender Management System to manage and monitor the whereabouts of these convicted offenders. Citizens can access the system by visiting www.laportecountysheriff.com.
Specific questions regarding the SVOR can be directed to Melissa Unger – SVOR Coordinator, by calling (219) 326-7700, ext. 2320 or by email at [email protected].