A Message from Ogden Dunes Police Department:

All watercraft must be removed from the beach and beach accessways by Monday, November 3, 2025.

Watercraft left on the beach or beach accessways after this date must display a winter identification sticker. Residents can purchase a winter sticker at Town Hall for $200. Any watercraft without a winter sticker will be removed by the Town at the owner’s expense.

Additionally, please ensure that all personal items (chairs, towels, grills, toys, coolers, etc.) are removed from the beach and beach accessways by Monday, November 3, 2025. Any items left behind will be collected by the Town and disposed of as deemed appropriate.