Immerse yourself in beautiful music and moving story-telling at this one-night only event at the Civic Auditorium! Hear a world-class saxophone soloist perform music by John Williams from the hit film Catch Me If You Can!

SPECIAL OFFERS: Use Code BOGO11825 and get two adult or senior balcony tickets for the price of one! Use Code SAVE20 for 20% off a seat at a table on the floor (limit 2)!

Please call the LCSO office at 219.362.9020 with questions!

Purchase tickets at: https://lcso.net/event/dream-of-america/