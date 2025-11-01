High school hoops fans can delight in the return of a slam-dunk event, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

The La Porte Invitational returns for its fifth year Friday, Jan. 9, through Sunday, Jan. 11, at the historic La Porte Civic Auditorium. This three-day, nationally recognized basketball showcase will feature 12 of the best high school programs in the nation, with dozens of ESPN’s top-ranked players. With several college recruits on the court, well-known VIPs in the stands and an atmosphere that’s electric, Dermody said this is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

“If there’s one thing Hoosiers know, it’s good basketball,” Dermody said. “This event gathers the best of the best from across the nation and draws the attention of greats like Carmelo Anthony and Coach Calipari – all in a gym that replicates the energy and atmosphere of the classic basketball film Hoosiers. You’ll be hard-pressed to find an event like this anywhere else in the Midwest. This is one basketball fans of all ages won’t want to miss.”

Dermody said the event has welcomed more than 25 McDonald’s All-Americans and over 20 NBA Draft picks, including 2025 first overall selection Cooper Flagg.

A full game schedule and ticketing information is available online at laporteinvitational.com.