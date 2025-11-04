The #LCSO announces the arrests of John H. LOWE (58) and Hayden M.C. LOWE (22), both of La Porte, following an investigation that began last month.

A pet owner who resides in the 5100 west block of CR 150 North reported on October 21 to Deputy David Francis that she had found her Beagle deceased on a nearby parcel of property. The Beagle had sustained a fatal injury to the rib cage area. Her other canine, a Chocolate Labrador, was still missing.

Chief of Detectives – Captain Andy Hynek began investigating the death of the canine the following day. An interview was completed with a hunter leading to information that John LOWE was not only responsible for the death of the Beagle, but also the death of the Chocolate Labrador. Information was also learned that Hayden LOWE had discarded the Chocolate Labrador at another location.

The investigation findings were provided to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and later to La Porte Circuit Court where Probable Cause was found and arrest warrants were issued for John and Hayden LOWE.

On November 2, the LOWE’S were arrested and booked into the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) for the following offenses:

John H. LOWE

• Killing a Domestic Animal X’2 – L6 Felony • Obstruction of Justice – L6 Felony

Hayden M. C. LOWE

• Obstruction of Justice – L6 Felony

The LOWE’S were released from the #LCJ later that evening after cash bonds were on their behalf.