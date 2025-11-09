Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

In response to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the City of Valparaiso is taking steps to ease the impact on local residents. The City has announced that bus fares on the V-Line intracity service will be suspended for passengers showing proof of SNAP benefits, and utility late fees/shut-offs for delinquent payments will be temporarily halted for all Valparaiso City Utilities customers until the government shutdown has been resolved.

“We recognize that this shutdown is creating financial hardship for many families across the nation, including here in Valparaiso,” said Mayor Jon Costas. “While everyone is feeling some level of disruption, we want to do what we can locally to support residents whose livelihoods and resources may be affected.”

Effective NOW, riders may show proof of SNAP benefits to ride the V-Line intracity bus for free until the federal shutdown concludes. Additionally, Valparaiso City Services will suspend all water shut-off orders for November and will waive late fees from November 1 through November 30 that would be reflective in December bills.

Mayor Costas emphasized that city services remain fully operational despite the federal shutdown. “Our City team continues to serve residents without interruption,” he said. “We’re also grateful for the many nonprofits, churches and community partners who step forward in times like these to help our neighbors in need.”