WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. During lake effect snow, the weather can vary from bands of locally heavy snow to dry weather just a few miles away. Visibilities can also vary greatly. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility, and road conditions.