Press Release, Indiana Department of Education:

INDIANAPOLIS — As communities across the state prepare to honor Veterans Day, Indiana schools are once again being recognized for their significant display of commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military. In 2025, nearly 100 schools were newly-designated or renewed their designation as an Indiana Purple Star School.

“As Veterans Day approaches, our communities will join together to honor the brave men and women who have and continue to serve our great nation,” said Governor Mike Braun. “Indiana’s Purple Star Schools honor this sacrifice and show their appreciation throughout the year—both in words and in action. This Veterans Day, let us all take a moment to thank those who serve and reflect on the freedoms we enjoy today because of their bravery.”

A complete list of 2025 Indiana Purple Star Schools can be found here. This year’s designees were selected by the Indiana Department of Education, in collaboration with the Indiana National Guard, and includes 80 newly-designated Purple Star Schools, in addition to 19 schools that renewed their designation. The designation is valid for three years.

“Our schools play a vital role in uniting communities to honor and celebrate our service members and military-connected families,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “At our Purple Star Schools, this is a part of their culture, constantly seeking ways to make life a little easier for those who give so much. In doing so, our educators are helping students to understand the meaning of service, the importance of giving back, and how – through civic pride and responsibility – they too can make our communities, our state, and our nation, a better place.”

Schools receiving the Purple Star designation meet the following criteria:

Have an assigned point of contact for military families,

Meet all grade-level training requirements for point of contact,

Have a dedicated webpage providing recognition and resources for service members, veterans, and students and families,

Host an annual military program (e.g., Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.),

Have a public military display recognizing service members,

Submit a school board resolution publicizing support for military students and families, and

Ensure military service members and their immediate family members meeting minimum job qualifications for open positions at the school will be guaranteed an interview.

More information on the Indiana Purple Star School designation is available here.