St. Joseph County Council Leadership Responds to Inquiry Regarding Attorney PERF Benefits

South Bend, IN Dan Schaetzle, in his official capacity as St. Joseph County Council President, is responding to recent resident concerns regarding Indiana Public Employee’s Retirement Fund (PERF) benefits provided to former County Council attorneys.

“As stewards of the public’s money and trust, we take these concerns seriously,” said Councilman Schaetzle. “Transparency in local government is not just important, it’s essential.”

Following internal questions beginning in January 2024, attorney Pete Agostino researched PERF qualifications for County Council attorneys in late 2024 and early 2025. The findings of which are that, based on PERF rules established in June 1982 and the county’s own ordinances, the County Council attorney position should not receive PERF benefits.

As a result of this review, the current County Council attorney, who began serving in January 2025, does not receive PERF benefits as part of his compensation.

Three months ago, a constituent raised further concerns over the receipt of PERF benefits by a past County Council attorney. Since this is a personnel matter, the complaint was discussed with both the St. Joseph County Human Resources department and the Auditor’s Office as departments responsible for assigning and distributing compensation, including benefits.

Once accrued, PERF benefits are no longer managed by St. Joseph County but by the Indiana Public Retirement System. This state agency is responsible for investigating any impropriety in the earning and receiving of such benefits. As such, the St. Joseph County Council’s rules committee has referred the matter and relevant materials to the INPRS Investigative Services team for further review.

“We believe this situation requires professional examination to ensure all applicable rules and regulations were properly followed,” Schaetzle stated. “We have provided all available documentation to INPRS investigators and remain committed to full cooperation with their review.”