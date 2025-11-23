The Valparaiso Police Department gave the following statement on their Facebook page about holiday safety:

As we head into the holiday season, many families in our community will welcome children home from school break and host additional loved ones in their homes. With more activity in the house, it’s especially important to ensure that firearms are stored safely and securely.

If you have a firearm in your home, please take a moment to check that it is unloaded, locked, and stored out of the reach of children and visitors. Safe storage saves lives—and even one preventable tragedy is too many.

To support our community, the Valparaiso Police Department is proud to offer FREE gun locks to any resident who needs one. No questions asked. Just stop by the department lobby and pick one up.