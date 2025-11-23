The National Park Service says it is planning to conduct three prescribed fires at the Indiana Dunes National Park this fall. Approximately 264 acres are planned to be burned as part of the park’s natural resources and fuels management programs.

Approximately 181 acres will be burned for natural resources restoration purposes at the Hobart Prairie Grove property on the west side of Lake George near Hobart. This prescribed fire includes NPS property on the north and south sides of the Prairie Duneland Trail and is within the greater Hobart Marsh natural resources area.

Fire staff plan to burn 67 acres around the Dunewood Campground. Burning in and around the campground reduces the threat of wildfire during the summer when the area is at its highest usage.

At the Douglas Center for Education in the west end of the park, on North Lake Street, 16 acres is scheduled to be burned to maintain defensible space around the education center. Defensible space is a buffer zone of cleared, reduced, or modified vegetation and landscaping around a structure intended to slow or halt the spread of wildfire, protect the property, and ensure the safety of firefighters.

Prescribed fire at Indiana Dunes National Park is an essential element in the park’s long term natural resources restoration goals. Fire is a tool to remove invasive species, open tree canopies and increase wildlife habitat. Prescribed fire is also implemented to reduce the threat of wildfire by removing available fuels before a wildfire occurs.

Residents of Lake and Porter Counties may sign up to receive prescribed fire notifications through the Smart911 system at www.smart911.com.This free service provides emergency notifications, a private 911 safety profile and a vulnerable needs registry.