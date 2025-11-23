MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – An approximately $20 million mixed-use, mixed-income development project is progressing after the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission’s vote to approve the project’s term sheet.

Project Wabash, at 7th and Wabash streets, would include five stories, 45 to 60 apartments and commercial space for three tenants, including an anchor restaurant. Plans for the apartments include units with 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedrooms/2 baths at both market and workforce rates.

“As an infill project, the development is poised to transform an underutilized space in our city and spark revitalization with new housing and retail options,” said Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse.

The project is being led by Julian Walters’ Eminent Development Corporation, Madison, Wis., which centers on creating innovative housing solutions and community development projects with a community-centric approach.

“This development is uniquely positioned to deliver a housing product that current residents can truly enjoy, while also paving the way for Michigan City’s future growth. With a strong unit count and a modern design that thoughtfully incorporates the historic aesthetic of Michigan City, we are confident this project will resonate with the community and earn broad support,” Walters said.

“The site, currently an infill lot within one of the city’s key business districts, represents a prime opportunity for reinvestment. Transforming this underutilized parcel will generate meaningful economic activity, support local businesses, and catalyze revitalization in the surrounding area, ultimately helping shape the future of Michigan City for years to come.”

Walters said the proposed project’s hybrid model of housing is necessary for the city’s continued progress and momentum.

“Michigan City has a growing need for high-quality workforce units to help retain essential professionals, teachers, police officers, firefighters, healthcare staff, and young professionals who form the backbone of the community. This project is designed to support that need, offering attainable housing options that strengthen both the local workforce and the city’s long-term economic vitality.”

“Housing continues to be a central focus for our team as we work to ensure that Michigan City grows in a way that benefits all residents. Today, more than 2,000 new residential units are under construction or permitted for development over the next five years,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “Project Wabash is an exciting addition to that momentum, offering both market-rate and workforce-rate apartments, with roughly 40 to 60 percent of units designed to meet the needs of our workforce.”

The project timeline includes breaking ground in spring 2026 with a 12- to 14-month construction period. The first residents would move in during the summer of 2027.

“The next steps include executing the bond terms and finalizing the developer agreement with the City of Michigan City. Simultaneously, we will begin advancing the final design concept and initiating the required approval processes. Our team will work diligently to secure and structure all necessary financing, with a targeted financial closing in spring 2026,” Walters said.

“Over the past two years, I have visited Michigan City numerous times and have been genuinely inspired by the momentum underway. The people, the history, and the public infrastructure all reflect a community that deserves the investment and growth that is coming. Michigan City is truly a place of opportunity both now and for the foreseeable future.”

